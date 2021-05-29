School Board: Latest Offer Included Hourly Rate Increase to $15

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy School Board says it increased the hourly rate in its latest negotiation session with its support staff returning from an 11-day work stoppage this week. School board President Wendy Wiest says in the latest session held Monday, the board offered a $0.50 increase in the hourly wage from $14.50 to $15 per hour.

We last told you the board offered a $0.30 hourly wage increase in previous sessions dating back from last September through last January. The support staff’s union’s last offered included a $0.60 per hour wage increase and a concession on a lesser healthcare plan. The union continues to call the board’s latest offers unrealistic and not a good illustration of how it affects its employees.