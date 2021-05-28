Shikellamy Support Staff Ending Their Strike Today, Union Leader

Strike Ending for Shikellamy Support Staff

SUNBURY – After 11 days on the picket line, the strike involving the Shikellamy School District support staff is ending today at close of business. Workers say they’ll return to their jobs next week.

PSEA representative Mark McDade tells us, despite not yet reaching an agreement with the school board; it’s been a successful work stoppage. He says they’ve received a lot of encouragement, “From local taxpayers, law enforcement, non-profit negotiations, there’s just been a tremendous outpouring of support, not only with people waving and beeping, but also people dropping off canned food, food stamps for our people, because they know this is a huge sacrifice.”

Since the strike began May 14, primarily over wage increases, McDade says there has been one negotiation session this past Monday. In a recent press release, the school board indicates they’ve offered $0.30 per hour wage increase and a change in their health plan deductibles.

But McDade says that’s not a good illustration, “It’s a reduction of hourly rate. So if you’ve been with the district for 30-35 years, which some of our people have been, they may be around $20 an hour…what that (the district’s proposal) does, is it takes that person earning $20 and it reduces them. So to say ‘oh, they’re offering a $0.30 increase,’ that’s completely not true.”

McDade says the union’s latest demand included a $0.60 per hour wage increases and a concession on a lesser healthcare plan.

According to McDade, the school board is only doing a disservice to itself, as other districts have had a hard time retaining support staff, “Those districts are proactively saying, ‘we need to invest in people because we need to make sure we get the best people to work with our children.’ Unfortunately, Shikellamy is doing the opposite, in a district where they’re already having difficulty finding bodies to fill these positions.”

McDade says there are also petitions with over 500 signatures going around to tell the school board to treat the support staff fairly. The next negotiation session is scheduled for June 7.