Geisinger Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine for All Employees

DANVILLE – Another Valley hospital is announcing COVID-19 vaccines for employees. Geisinger announced Wednesday all employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15. This announcement came just minutes after Evangelical Community Hospital announced a workforce vaccination policy.

At Geisinger, the vaccine requirement includes all new employees, faculty, medical staff, residents, fellows, temporary workers, trainees, volunteers, and students and temporary staff, regardless of employer. All new employees will be required to be vaccinated as a condition of employment beginning October 15 as well.

Geisinger says an exemption process is available for employees who have a documented and very specific medial reason or sincerely held religious belief that preclude them from receiving the vaccine.

Currently, about 70% of Geisinger employees are fully vaccinated. As a thank you, Geisinger said Wednesday for those already vaccinated and those who meet the new vaccine requirement by October 15, all non-executive leadership employees who meed the vaccine requirement or receive an approved exemption will be paid a one-time $500 bonus in late October.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, Geisinger continues to follow other safety measures to prevent the virus' spread, including requiring masks in all buildings, limiting visitation, and reducing capacity in public spaces to encourage physical distancing.