Evangelical Announces Workforce COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

LEWISBURG — Vaccine mandates have begun in Valley healthcare settings. Wednesday, Evangelical Community Hospital announced a workforce COVID-19 vaccination policy. Evangelical says effective October 4, all employees who remain unvaccinated against the virus will be subjected to daily testing.

The hospital says its taking measures to ensure it remains a safe facility as possible for employees and patients. This comes as surrounding counties continue experiencing substantial spread of COVID-19, and CDC predictive data suggesting the potential for another surge this fall.

Evangelical leadership says it will continue to monitor the situation and plans to adjust policies accordingly. To further protect employees and patients, the hospital recently re-instated masking requirements for all employees regardless of vaccination status and tightened visitor restrictions. Geisinger also announced a vaccine requirement for all employees Wednesday as well.

For more information on the Hospital’s COVID-19 response as well as information on vaccines, visit www.evanhospital.com/virus.