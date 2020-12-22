Evangelical ER Nurse: My Friends Are Working ‘Endlessly, Non-Stop’

LEWISBURG – An ER nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital is the latest front-line worker to describe a busy and tiring scene since the resurgence of COVID-19 in the Valley.

Rachel Gordner has been an ER Nurse and is also a Nurse Navigator for Sun Orthopedics for almost 18 years, “I have a lot of friends that I’ve made there over the years, and they’re tired. They are working endlessly non-stop. So I’m happy that I’m able to go back and help and help them even if it helps a very small amount.”

Gordner says seeing a busy ER daily during the pandemic is something she’s never seen before, “They are holding more admissions because the hospital floors are busy. It creates a whole other level of care for patients and so many processes have been changed to give patients the best care we possibly can. I know we experience increase flow of patients during the flu season every year, but this is remarkably different.”

On the orthopedic side, Gordner says there were some furloughs at the start of the pandemic. She says a lot has also changed there about patient care and moving patients within the facility. We last told you Gordner recently received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.