Evangelical Nurse Gets Pfizer Vaccine, Says Quick Approval Makes Sense

LEWISBURG – A nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital was one of many staff members to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Rachel Gordner, a Nurse Navigator for Sun Orthopedics and an ER Nurse, says she’s feeling good after receiving her first injection Wednesday, “My arm does not even hurt where I had the injection. No headache, don’t have any aches, no fever, I feel like I would any other day so far.”

Gordner says the Pfizer injection actually hurt less than her flu shot as well. Gordner says she was comfortable getting the vaccine because it made sense why it came out so quickly, “The H1N1 vaccine that came out a few years ago, that was developed relatively quickly as well. But, over the past eight months, these companies have had more resources and funding focused specifically on this than they probably ever had before, so to me, it makes sense this would come out in a fairly quick timeframe.”

However, she was still a little anxious, “I had to be careful what I would read on Facebook or social media. At the end of the day, I decided when it really comes down to it, I’m doing this because my daughters need a mom, and if this makes a difference in that, that’s worth it to me.”

Gordner says even though she and other colleagues have the vaccine now, everyone still has to be as vigilant as if you didn’t get it. She’ll receive her second dose January 4.