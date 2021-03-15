SU’s Alan Zemaitis Heading Back to Alma Mater Penn State

SELINSGROVE – An assistant football coach at Susquehanna University and former Penn State football standout is heading back to his alma mater. Susquehanna head coach Tom Perkovich announced over the weekend special teams coordinator and safeties coach Alan Zemaitis is leaving the program. He’s accepted a position as an assistant recruiting coordinator for Penn State football, beginning Monday.

Zemaitis was an AP All-American and three-time All-Big Ten selection at defensive back for the Nittany Lions. He was then drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Zemaitis first joined the SU coaching staff prior to the 2012 season.