YMCA Coach Seeking Funds to Accompany Valley Swimmer to Olympic Trials

SUNBURY – A Sunbury YMCA swim coach is raising funds to he can accompany a decorated Valley swimmer to the U.S. Olympic Trials next week; she’s also working her way out of a career setback.

YMCA Head Senior Group Coach Ethan Cooke says he’s accompanying seven-time YMCA national champion swimmer Abby Doss, a Shamokin High School graduate, who’ll compete in the 400-meter long course freestyle, “We’ve both obviously never been, and for me it’s a great opportunity as well to see what we can do in a somewhat challenging, high pressure situation, but definitely a fun one and a new opportunity.”

Cooke says costs for plane travel and hotels to the trials in Omaha, Nebraska are around $2,500 for him and Doss. They leave next Friday and turn Sunday after the competition.

The YMCA says Doss should be able to cover her travel costs, Cooke says it’s been a struggle for him, “The Y has had to put up some money, Abby as well, and so have I. Its challenging, it’s like somewhat uncomfortable, but at the same time, everybody knows how important it is and we’re excited about the opportunity, and so, we’re going to go, but it’s been a little stress and pressure on us.”

After graduating from Shamokin, Doss spent her freshman year at North Carolina State, but then became ill over Christmas break and didn’t return to the team until the end of January. Because it set her back six weeks, Doss was unable to rejoin the team and has since returned home to train for the trials. She was scheduled to compete last year, but last year’s games were postponed due to the pandemic.

Cooke says this now is an opportunity to start a new chapter, “This is definitely big for the Y, for us both, for her to have some closure, and to be excited and go out to the trails and just have fun with it and put some of those things behind us and look forward to the future too.”

Doss, who’s also a state champion and also set a national record for the 400-meter race, will be attending and swimming for Bucknell next fall. Cooke says anyone interesting in donating should reach out to Head Coach Kristy Reichner at the Sunbury YMCA.