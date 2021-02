NEW COLUMBIA – Interstate 80 eastbound in Union County was shutdown early Sunday morning after a woman’s body was found along the highway. Milton state police say the unidentified woman was found at the off-ramp at the Mile Run exit (Exit 199) in White Deer Township, Union County.

Milton troopers say the cause of death is being investigation and further details will be released at a later time. I-80 east in that area was reopen about five hours later.