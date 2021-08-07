Woman in Serious Condition After Car Accident

SELINSGROVE – Details are out on a car accident in Monroe Township, Snyder County, this week that left a woman in serious condition.

State Police say 42-year-old Molly Morris was traveling on West Eleventh Avenue, just south of Croft Valley Lane, when the vehicle struck a ditch, continued traveling and hit a utility pole.

The incident happened on August 3 and they were assisted on the scene by Hummel’s Wharf Fire Company, Shamokin Dam Fire Company, PP&L, Aurand’s Towing, and Evangelical EMS.

Troopers say Morris was transported by the Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services and to be treated at Hershey Medical Center. They say the investigation is still ongoing.