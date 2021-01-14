Wolf, state Democratic Leaders Urge Legislature to Act Now on $145 Million Allocation

HARRISBURG – It’s been three weeks since Governor Tom Wolf asked for a $145 million transfer of CARES funding in the state legislature, but he says hes still waiting. The money would be used for grants for businesses affected by the pandemic.

Now, the governor and state Democratic leaders are urging their Republican colleagues to act now, “Right now, we have this $145 million. It can go out as soon as its appropriated. Republican leaders so far, haven’t acted. We all need them to act now because businesses need the help, and helping businesses is a priority for me and Democrats in the General Assembly.”

The transfer requires legislative authorization to appropriate the funding to make grants for businesses. House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia/Delaware) says those grants are ready to be distributed, they just need the funding, but time’s running out, “We only have six legislative session days before the budget hearings begin. So its imperative that we take this up when we return January 25. We can offset some of the economic damage that’s been done to our local businesses, especially our restaurants, our small bars that have been hit by hospitality challenges.”

Governor Wolf also continued criticizing Republicans for focusing their efforts over the past few weeks on ‘spreading disinformation’ about the 2020 General Election.