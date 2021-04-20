Governor Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Walter Mondale 

HARRISBURG – In honor of former Vice President Walter F. Mondale, Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state lowered to half-staff immediately. Mondale passed away Monday at the age of 93.

The governor called Mondale ‘a giant in American politics’ and one who transformed the nature of the transformed the nature of the vice presidency.

The United States Flag shall be lowered to half-staff and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.