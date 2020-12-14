Wolf, New Jersey Governor Call On Congress For COVID-19 Relief Package

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy are demanding the federal government pass a ‘much-needed’ COVID-19 relief package now. The governors say a bipartisan congressional group has offered a $908 billion relief package as a starting point to address the aid needed. Without relief soon, the governors say millions of Americans will lose unemployment benefits and other protections at the end of the month.

Governor Wolf called it ‘disgraceful’ that with the pandemic at its worst point, Republican leaders seem to be incapable of providing Americans with desperately needed aid and support. He again reiterated the situation is ‘dire,’and Pennsylvania hospitals are in danger of being overwhelmed.