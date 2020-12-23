Wolf Initiates $145 Million Transfer for Businesses Adversely Affected By COVID

HARRISBURG – Another big set of funds is heading for business owners desperately need it because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday he’s initiated a transfer of $145 million to support businesses adversely affected by the pandemic. Governor Wolf says the money will be transferred to the state’s general fund. It does require legislative authorization to expend the loaned money for the purpose of making grants to businesses.

The governor is now urging the General Assembly to follow his lead and allocate this funding as quickly as possible. Businesses heavily affected include restaurants and bars, gyms and entertainment venues.