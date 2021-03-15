Wolf: Bar Service, Indoor Dining, Indoor & Outdoor Gathering Increases Effective April 4

HARRISBURG – More of Pennsylvania is opening up beginning Easter Sunday as COVID-19 cases continue declining with vaccination rates rising. Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday the following changes go into effect effective April 4:
- Restaurants may resume bar service; alcohol service will be allowed without purchasing food and the alcohol curfew will be lifted. Indoor dining capacity will also be raised to 75% for those restaurants currently self-certified. Restaurants not self-certified may raise capacity to 50%. Outdoor dining, curbside pickup and takeout are still encouraged, however, along with masking and social distancing.
- Capacity for other businesses, including personal service facilities such as gyms and entertainment facilities such as casinos, theatres and malls, to 75%.
- Maximum occupancy for indoor events will be increased to 25% regardless of venue size and maximum occupancy for outdoor events will allowed up to 50% – so long as social distancing is followed.
The governor also reiterated mask-wearing, social distancing and business adherence to all safety orders is still imperative.