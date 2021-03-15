Wolf: Bar Service, Indoor Dining, Indoor & Outdoor Gathering Increases Effective April 4

HARRISBURG – More of Pennsylvania is opening up beginning Easter Sunday as COVID-19 cases continue declining with vaccination rates rising. Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday the following changes go into effect effective April 4:

Restaurants may resume bar service; alcohol service will be allowed without purchasing food and the alcohol curfew will be lifted. Indoor dining capacity will also be raised to 75% for those restaurants currently self-certified. Restaurants not self-certified may raise capacity to 50%. Outdoor dining, curbside pickup and takeout are still encouraged, however, along with masking and social distancing.

Capacity for other businesses, including personal service facilities such as gyms and entertainment facilities such as casinos, theatres and malls, to 75%.

Maximum occupancy for indoor events will be increased to 25% regardless of venue size and maximum occupancy for outdoor events will allowed up to 50% – so long as social distancing is followed.

The governor also reiterated mask-wearing, social distancing and business adherence to all safety orders is still imperative.