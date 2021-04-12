Wolf: All Pennsylvania Adults Vaccine Eligible Starting Tomorrow

HARRISBURG – All adults in Pennsylvania will now be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting tomorrow. Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force made that announcement Monday, moving up the timeline for all adults to be vaccine eligible by six days from the original date of April 19.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam says moving up eligibility for everyone will provide earlier access for many. That includes college students increasing the likelihood of completion of two-dose regimens prior to leaving campus for the summer. It also means simple, streamlined operations for vaccine providers that no longer need to check eligibility of people making appointments.

The Department of Health also noted there is ongoing appointment availability in many parts of the state, even as Phase 1A and B continue and 1C begins today. The state says ongoing initiatives with the Area Agencies on Aging to provide assistance to vulnerable seniors will continue, as will other equity initiatives.