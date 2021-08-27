Gov. Wolf Hosting Public Vaccination Clinic in Harrisburg 

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for commonwealth employees, their families and the public next week. The administration announced Friday the clinic will take place next Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Riverfront Office Center (ROC), at 1101 South Front Street in Harrisburg.

The vaccination clinic is open to the public, and no registration is necessary. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be provided for eligible individuals 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine will also be available for school-aged children 12 and older; second doses can be scheduled with the Department of Health or another vaccine provider.

Individuals looking to obtain their vaccines may enter through the customer entrance at the ROC. Once inside, signage will be in place to direct individuals to the vaccine location.