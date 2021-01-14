Wolf: About 450 PA National Guard Members Active Within State

HARRISBURG – More members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been put on active duty ahead of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration, this time statewide. Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday approximately 450 National Guard members have been put on state active duty within the commonwealth.

This comes after over 1,000 members were recently sent to Washington, D.C. to assist with increased security measures there. Governor Wolf says he will not allow what happened at our nation’s capital to happen in Pennsylvania.