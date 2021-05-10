WNEP Report: Allenwood Federal Pen Inmate Dies after Fight

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — WNEP is reporting…An inmate is dead following a fight on Saturday at FCI Allenwood in Union County. According to the Department of Justice, two inmates were fighting. Adrian Payne, 50, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. A second inmate, whose name was not released, was treated at the prison for minor injuries. Payne was charged in New York and serving a life sentence for racketeering, murder, drug, and gun charges.