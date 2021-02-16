Winter Weather Delays Vaccine Shipments, Appointment Changes at Geisinger

DANVILLE – Geisinger is making adjustments to some COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to severe winter weather impacting vaccine shipments nationwide. Geisinger announced Tuesday the CDC notified several states, including Pennsylvania, expected COVID vaccine shipments for this week will be delayed.

Geisinger says adjustments are being made to some first-dose appointments for Wednesday and second-dose appointments for Friday. First-dose appointments at the Geisinger Health Plan Building are being rescheduled to Sunday, February 28. Second-dose appointments are rescheduled for Sunday, February 21.

Geisinger says additional adjustments may occur as needed based on supplies and weather and affected individuals will be contacted.

To this point, Geisinger says it has been receiving vaccine allotments requested to the Department of Health each week ‘for the majority of the program.’