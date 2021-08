SELINSGROVE – A woman from Winfield was taken to Geisinger Medical Center with serious injuries following an accident on Tuesday in Snyder County. State police say 40-year-old Becky Doebler was traveling south on the Middleburg/New Berlin Highway around 9:30 a.m. when she lost control of her car on a wet roadway.

The car struck a utility pole on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Doebler was taken by ambulance to Geisinger. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.