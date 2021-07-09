Willis Sentenced Up to 17 years in Arabella Parker Case

SUNBURY – A Sunbury woman convicted of lying to investigators in the Arabella Parker murder case has been handed down a maximum state prison sentence. 51-year-old Christy Willis was sentenced 17 months to 17 years in state prison for her role in the 2019 beating death of the three-year-old girl. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says he was pleased to see Willis given the maximum sentence.

Willis was convicted in April on charges of obstruction in child abuse cases, hindering apprehension and making false reports to law enforcement.

Willis’ son, 20-year-old Jahrid Burgess of Trevorton, is charged with homicide, and the girl’s mom, 23-year-old Samantha Delcamp of Trevorton is charged with acting as an accomplice. Both are awaiting trial for their roles.

The girl died in November 2019 after spending 44 days at Geisinger Medical Center. Matulewicz said previously Willis told various stories to law enforcement, and a doctor testified had medical staff been told the truth about the abuse the child sustained before arriving at the hospital, her chances of survival would have been greater.