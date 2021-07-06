Wife Charged After Man is Found Dead at a Home in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL – One man is dead and his wife has been charged with homicide. Lisa Karlaza was taken into custody Sunday evening in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County. The stabbing took place at 21 Back Street. Police were originally called to the scene for reports of a home invasion.

The Daily Item reports police found Richard Karlaza dead in the home, with lacerations to his chest and neck. His wife, Lisa Karlaza, was taken into custody. She has been arraigned on homicide charges and the investigation continues.