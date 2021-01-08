Pennsylvania Surpasses Average National Testing Rate

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health is reporting Pennsylvania is now above the national testing rate for COVID-19. The Department of Health announced Friday this was noted in the White House Take Force Weekly Report dated January 3.

According to the report, Pennsylvania was at the ‘yellow’ level for number of tests performed per 100,000 people for the previous week. The yellow level is 2,000 to 2,999 tests per 100,000 population.

The Department of Health says it collected results from over 8.4 million PCR and antigen tests statewide. Over the past 30 days, the department reported an average of over 55,000 PCR tests and over 14,000 antigen tests daily, for a total of over 69,000 each day on average.

The White House Report also noted Pennsylvania has seen a decrease in new cases and a decrease in test positivity. Pennsylvania had 392 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 413 per 100,000. According to the report, Pennsylvania’s percent positivity is at a rate at or above 10.1%, or the 21st highest rate in the country.