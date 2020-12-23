White House Has PA GOP Luncheon on Schedule; Gordner does not attend

HARRISBURG (SPOTLIGHT PA)— As he seeks to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results in the courts, President Donald Trump invited Republican members of the GOP-controlled state Senate to a Wednesday lunch at the White House. Caucus Spokesperson Jennifer Kocher says the invitation for the luncheon was sent to all GOP lawmakers in the chamber. No agenda was included, she said, and it was not immediately known how many senators were attending.

Kocher says the top Republican in the state Senate, Jake Corman of Centre County, had other commitments and did not plan to go. At least one Republican senator, Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, had made arrangements to attend, a legislative source said. Mastriano organized a hearing last month in Gettysburg on unfounded claims of widespread election fraud.

WKOK reached out to State Senator John Gordner and he told us he did not attend the luncheon. He said he was given short notice to the event, had other plans at that time, and was given no indication as to what the purpose of the invitation was.