SUNBURY – All Weis Markets locations in the Valley are closing early Wednesday due to the incoming Winter Storm. Weis says its Danville, Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Williamsport, Bloomsburg, and State College locations will close between 4 and 5 p.m. All stores will reopen Thursday at 10 a.m.

Weis says the early closures are for the safety of customers and associates because of the predicted snowfall over the next 24 hours.