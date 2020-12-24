Weis Markets, United Way, Give Out 10,000 Gallons of Milk

SHAMOKIN DAM – Fighting food insecurity was on the minds of Weis Markets, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, W & L Nissan, and a lot of volunteers Wednesday. 6,000 gallons of milk was given out in a drive-thru manner in Shamokin Dam.

Weis also joined with the Wyoming Valley United Way to donate 2,000 gallons of milk in Pittston, and 2,000 gallons to the Central PA Food Bank, in Harrisburg.

The store’s “Fight Hunger” program supports food banks.

The milk was given out drive-thru style. Members of the public could receive up to two free gallons of milk per vehicle.