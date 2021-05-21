Weis Markets revises mask policy for shoppers and employees

SUNBURY – Weis Markets joins a growing list of retailers in relaxing its masking policy. According to media reports, Weis Markets says effective today (Friday) masking will no longer be required for fully vaccinated customers. According to reports, a spokesman says in store locations where state and local governments have adopted the new CDC guidance, Weis Markets will also follow the guidelines.

The revised mask requirements apply to individuals who enter the stores, including customers and associates, with the exception of pharmacy associates. Masks continue to be required in healthcare settings such as pharmacies where immunizations are administered.