WATSONTOWN – A 13-year old male was charged with terroristic threats after an incident in Watsontown Saturday afternoon. Police say the juvenile had a kitchen knife and threatened to kill another person.

The 13-year old is charged with making terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault. Watsontown Police say he was turned over to the Northumberland County Juvenile Probation Department.