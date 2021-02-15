Watsontown Man Faces Charges of Terroristic Threats

WATSONTOWN – Watsontown police a man into custody last week after he allegedly entered and refused to leave an apartment after a domestic dispute. It happened February 9 at an apartment located in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police say 29-year-old Brandon Klapp of Watsontown also made threats to several of the occupants of the building. He was transported to Northumberland County Prison and is facing three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and one count of criminal trespass. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled at a later date with Mageisterial District Judge Michael Diehl.