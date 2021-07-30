Warrior Run Schools to Revisit Masking Protocol at Next Meeting

Editor’s note: This story has been updated from its first publication.

TURBOTVILLE – Another Valley school district will be revisiting soon its masking protocols for the upcoming school year. Warrior Run Area School District Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack says the school board will revisit that decision at the August 10 meeting. It’ll take place at 6 p.m. at the middle school library and there’s still a virtual option as well.

Hack says the district is closely monitoring local COVID data and CDC data. He says the district had been strongly encouraging mask wearing for unvaccinated people before the latest CDC guidance was announced.