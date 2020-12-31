Warning: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different

SUNBURY—Drive high, get a DUI. That’s the message from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They are teaming up with police in Northumberland County to get drug-impaired drivers off the roadways.

Sunbury police officer and DUI enforcement coordinator Terry Ketchem, says “the bottom line is that no matter what the substance, if it has impaired you, you should not be driving.”

Additional enforcement will take place through the new year, along with state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired and increased officers on area roadways.

“If you feel different, you drive different,” and Northumberland County Police recommend some safe alternatives to drug-impaired driving: