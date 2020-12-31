Warning: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different

SUNBURY—Drive high, get a DUI. That’s the message from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They are teaming up with police in Northumberland County to get drug-impaired drivers off the roadways.
Sunbury police officer and DUI enforcement coordinator Terry Ketchem, says “the bottom line is that no matter what the substance, if it has impaired you, you should not be driving.”
Additional enforcement will take place through the new year, along with state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired and increased officers on area roadways.
“If you feel different, you drive different,” and Northumberland County Police recommend some safe alternatives to drug-impaired driving:
- Do not drive and do not get in the car as a passenger with an impaired driver.
- Pass the keys to a sober driver.
- Take the keys away from an impaired friend who is about to drive and arrange to get them home safely.
- Use your community’s sober ride program through UBER or LYFT.
- If you see an impaired driver on the roadway, contact 911.