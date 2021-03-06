Wanted Connecticut Man Awaiting Extradition After Arrest in Northumberland County

TURBOT TOWNSHIP –A Connecticut man wanted for at least four arson cases was taken into custody in Northumberland County. State police in Milton say they were contacted by Connecticut state police after 37-year old Richard White of Torrington, Connecticut was located traveling on Interstate 80 westbound through the Valley.

State Police in Milton were able to initiate a traffic stop and take White into custody. He is wanted for several incidents involving molotov cocktails being thrown at fire departments in Connecticut. White faces fugitive from justice charges and was placed in the Northumberland County Jail awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.