‘Wall of Distinction’ to Recognize Shikellamy Graduates

SUNBURY – An alumni Wall of Distinction is coming to Shikellamy. High School Principal Marc Freeman says they are creating a wall to recognize graduates, “Shikellamy High School graduates that have graduated, left, and have gone on to some prominence in many different fields. Whether that’s arts, business, education, law, stem fields, journalism, medicine, and they’ve just distinguished themselves whether that’s locally, statewide, nationally, or internationally.”

Freeman says ‘distinction’ will be recognized in many ways and could include a local business owner who is very involved in the community, or a graduate who has been recognized on a national stage. He says he hopes the wall will also inspire current students.

“To let them know, hey, this is what you can become. These are graduates that walked in the same hallways, they maybe sat in the same desk, and maybe you had some of the same teachers. They’ve gone on to do great things and you can as well.”

Freeman says the wall is already being constructed, “Our students in our CAD Lab have designed the letters for the wall, distinguishing a specific area. We will nominate people through a nominations process and hopefully accept those nominations through the fall.”

An induction ceremony will be held at a football game in October. Principal Freeman was a recent guest on WKOK’s Sunrise program. You can hear the full interview on the WKOK Podcast page.