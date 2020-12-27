Volunteer Fire Crews Extinguish House Fire in Union County Saturday

MIFFLINBURG – A home was heavily damaged by a fire in Union County’s Buffalo Township Saturday morning. The Mifflinburg Hose Company Facebook page says crews were dispatched around 8 a.m. to a working house fire at 7233 Buffalo Road. Flames were visible through the roof when crews arrived on scene and additional units were called.

The Daily Item reports that one person was home when the fire began and was able to get out safely. A firefighter suffered an ankle injury.

Reports say it’s believed the fire started from a wood stove and chimney and was knocked down in about 25 minutes. American Red Cross assisted at the scene.