Volunteer Fire and Emergency Crews Have Busy Start to 2021

DANVILLE – There are a number of emergency incidents in The Valley on New Year’s Day morning.

There was a garage fire in Danville Friday morning. It was reported around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ferry and Center Streets in the borough. Several fire and emergency crews were on the scene; motorists were told to expect delays in that area. Reports say the fire was endangering another structure and some wires were down. PPL reports there are 15 customers without electricity as of 7 a.m.

There also was a fire call at a home on the 100 block of Madison Avenue in Northumberland where crews found smoke and flames coming from the attic. Crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. According to Northumberland Chief Brian Ginck the fire was brought under control quickly and damage was limited. Crews from Northumberland, Point township, Upper Augusta, Shamokin Dam, and Sunbury all responded and were on the scene for a couple of hours. Ginck said they were able to contain the fire to the attic and no injuries were reported.

Additionally Friday, Snyder and Union County’s ‘Central Susquehanna Regional’ 911 said crews were called to Jackson Township in Snyder County early for an ‘EMS situation.’ A post on the Central PA Fire Wire Facebook page around 1 a.m. says there may have been some burn injuries and Life Flight was on standby.

There are developing stories and we are attempting to provide more information.