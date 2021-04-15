Valley Prison Re-Entry Coalition Celebrates Second Chance Month

SELINSGROVE – The month of April is Second Chance Month. The Union/Snyder Prison Coalition is hoping to use this month’s message as a way to get the community involved to help those once incarcerated integrated back into society.

Coalition Co-Chair and Susquehanna Valley Mediation Executive Director Susan Jordan, “Second chances are important and we don’t judge people by the worse thing they ever did. People deserve a chance to get back on their feet and be part of the community, and our community is stronger and safer when that happens across the board.”

Jordan says the coalition has many community leaders already involved, and another coalition is being formed in Northumberland County, “We’ve got a very broad coalition that includes people that have been incarcerated…and also mental health and drug and alcohol folks, housing, employment, county commissioners, faith-community leaders…that have been working to see what are we doing well, what do we need to improve, to help people get back on their feet.”

Terrell Mosley is the re-entry coordinator at the mediation Center and was once incarcerated. He says re-entry starts before you go to prison, “And those factors really include the way you were raised, the type of environment you grew up in. For myself, I grew up without a father, and that was the main thing that steered me in the wrong direction because I started looking for answers in the wrong places.”

You can hear more about the coalition on the WKOK Podcast Page.