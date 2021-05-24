Valley Man Charged in Bedford County Crossbow Killing

SAXTON, BEDFORD COUNTY – A Mount Carmel man is facing murder charges after killing a Bedford County man with a cross bow. Bedford state police say 24-year-old Alec Rhoads was arrested Sunday on first and third degree murder charges, criminal homicide and assault charges. He’ll be arraigned in district court. Troopers say killed was 53-year-old Daren Lingenfelter of Claysburg.

Troopers say the incident occurred around 10:30a.m. Sunday morning at a home in the 100 block of Railroad Avenue in Saxton, Bedford County. They say the victim was struck with an arrow discharged from a cross bow inside the home. The victim was then pronounced dead at the scene by the Bedford County Coroner. An investigation is ongoing and no motive for the killing was disclosed.