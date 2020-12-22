Valley Lawmakers on New COVID Relief Package, Keller Votes No 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Valley lawmakers in Washington are reacting to the passage of the latest COVID relief measure worth $900 billion, but one Valley lawmaker voted no. The aid package includes $600 in direct payments to most Americans, $300 per week in enhanced federal unemployment benefits until March 14 and more than $284 billion in PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans for businesses.

Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) voted against the bill, saying it spends ‘well beyond’ our nation’s means. Keller also says the bill still lacks critical protections for small businesses, healthcare providers, and educators.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) says there is much in the bill he disagrees with, but the good still outweighs the bad – that includes what he also calls ‘wasteful government spending.’

Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) says the bill ‘isn’t perfect’ but provides additional funding for hospitals, schools, small businesses, transportation, and efficient distribution of safe and effective vaccines.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) called the bill ‘welcome and long overdue,’ but ‘nowhere near what must be done to address the full scope of our Nation’s public health and economic crisis.’

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) full statement:

“For the fourth time this year, Congress has passed major spending legislation to help the American people cope with the economic and public health fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is much in this bill that I disagree with, including wasteful government spending and misguided policies that will dampen the recovery, the good it does outweighs the bad.

“I am glad that Congress is extending unemployment eligibility for the self-employed and gig workers; reauthorizing the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses hurt by government shutdowns; picking up virtually the entire cost of the distribution and administering of the COVID-19 vaccine to the American people; and providing substantial assistance for education so children can safely return to school.

“In this legislation, Senate Republicans also secured an unqualified victory for taxpayers with the wind down of the successful emergency lending facilities established in the CARES Act – just as Congress intended and the law requires. Without these protections, the risk for mischief with the Fed’s extraordinary powers was far too real. Concerns about possible political interference are greatly diminished since the law now redirects more than $429 billion of unused funds to offset about half of the cost of this bill and ensures these facilities cannot be restarted or replicated in the future without congressional approval.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) full statement:

“The COVID-19 relief legislation is a bipartisan compromise that will put money in the pockets of working families and invest vital dollars into vaccine deployment. While agreement on this latest COVID-19 relief bill is welcome and long overdue, the legislation is nowhere near what must be done to address the full scope of our Nation’s public health and economic crisis. Due to the intransigence of Senate Republicans, this relief bill does not include critically-needed money to state and local governments to prevent service cuts and layoffs of firefighters, law enforcement and local health departments. It also lacks meaningful policies and investments to protect nursing home residents and workers and to allow seniors and people with disabilities to receive needed care at home. I will continue to fight for these measures. When a new Congress convenes in January and President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are sworn in, we must begin work on bold, robust legislation that will allow America to build back better and provide families a full measure of support.”

Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) full statement:

“As our nation continues our fight against COVID-19, Congress has delivered overdue support for the American people. This bipartisan legislation will provide additional funding for hospitals, schools, small businesses, and transportation, while ensuring the efficient distribution of safe and effective vaccines. Importantly, it will add deductibility for PPP expenses and improved PPP initiatives for the hospitality industry, including restaurants, that have suffered from forced shutdowns. This bill also contains extended unemployment and stimulus for individuals and families. The Problem Solvers Caucus played an instrumental role in getting this deal across the finish line by demonstrating that common ground among both parties could be found.

“It is critical to note that this legislation is targeted and truly based upon need. It is not perfect, but the actual new outlay of $325 billion is far less than Speaker Pelosi’s original $3.5 trillion proposal. This was accomplished by repurposing roughly $140 billion in unused PPP funds and rescinding $429 billion in unspent funds from the Federal Reserve. Pennsylvanians should know that Senator Pat Toomey played a leading role in ensuring that money from the previous CARES Act was repurposed and not able to be utilized for other non-essential means.

“In addition to these relief provisions, this package accomplished important Republican priorities in funding the government through the end of the fiscal year, including a pay-raise for our military, Pro-Life protection provisions, and additional border security funding. Bipartisan language was also included that will shield patients from surprise medical bills.

“I’d like to thank Leaders McConnell and McCarthy, Secretary Mnuchin, and President Trump for negotiating such tailored and fiscally responsible legislation that prioritizes the lives and livelihoods of the American people.”