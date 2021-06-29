Valley 13-Year-Old Boy Recovering From Serious Crash Injuries

DANVILLE – A Valley 13-year-old boy on a long road to recovery after being involved in a serious car crash in Selinsgrove two weeks ago.

Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred June 10 along Sand Hill Road in Penn Township, Snyder County. Troopers say the boy was the passenger of a car driven by a 16-year-old male traveling at a high rate of speed while going downhill.

Troopers say the vehicle struck a curb, traveled across the roadway, struck an embankment, came to rest in a pile of stacked lumber, and also overturned. Troopers say they charged the driver with a speeding violation. Troopers say both teens were taken to Geisinger – the driver suffered minor injuries.

The 13-year-old boy’s mom says emergency responders had to extricate her son from the vehicle and the boy was in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for seven days. She says he has a severe traumatic brain injury, and lacerations to both lungs and liver. The mom says her son has made progress the last several days, is coherent and starting to walk with guidance. She says he’ll be transferred to a rehab facility in Hershey within the next two weeks.

The mom has started a GoFund Me Page, and is close to a $3,000 goal for hotel, food, and travel expenses. She says medical bills should be paid by the car insurance.