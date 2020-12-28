Vaccine Distribution Begins for Long-Term Care Facilities Statewide

HARRISBURG – Monday saw the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution among long-term care facilities statewide. The distribution was through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

During a media briefing Monday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says CVS and Walgreens will reach out to facilities, “These points of contact coordinate information such as setting the date, receiving additional information on bed count, employee count, and coordinating patient consent.”

Dr. Levine says residents and staff in skilled nursing facilities will be first, followed by personal care homes and assisted living facilities. Residential treatment facilities for adults will be next, then private intermediate care facilities for people with mental disabilities.

Dr. Levine says those in long-term care facilities will receive the Pfizer vaccine, “CVS will be vaccinating residents and staff of 120 skilled nursing facilities. Walgreens will be vaccinating six patients and staff in skilled nursing facilities. CVS and Walgreens and Operation Warpseed…they select the locations and they will deliever the vaccine and conduct the vaccination clinics.”

As of Monday, Dr. Levine says 72,772 health care workers have been inoculated statewide so far with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.