US Senator Toomey to be Censured by Snyder County GOP

MIDDLEBURG – The Snyder County Republican Committee says they will censure U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump. Committee chairman Todd Robatin says the committee voted unanimously to censure Senator Toomey for ‘continual actions taken against his constituents and the constitution.’

The committee is also calling for Toomey’s censure by the Pennsylvania GOP Committee, and are confident a vote to do so will take place in the near future.

This comes after Toomey was one of seven Republican senators to vote for the conviction of former President Trump for inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol January 6.

You can read the full resolution below:

CENSURE OF U. S. SENATOR PATRICK JOSEPH TOOMEY, JR. BY THE SNYDER COUNTY REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE

WHEREAS, the Democratically controlled U. S. House of Representatives – led by Nancy Pelosi – having tried to convict our President of bogus alleged impeachable offenses since day one of his holding office, delivered a second Article of Impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, to the U. S. Senate for trial;

WHEREAS, it is the conviction of the Snyder County Republican Committee that proceeding with articles of impeachment against a President who was out of office was unconstitutional and a purely self-serving vindictive and punitive action by those with establishment political objectives;

WHEREAS, the electorate of the County of Snyder cast 13,983 official votes, nearly 75% of the total votes cast, for President Donald J. Trump, it is the conviction of the Snyder County Republican Committee that the asserted grounds for impeachment were utterly without merit, an absurdity to pursue, and a waste of working Americans’ time and money;

WHEREAS, it is a matter of public record that Republican Senator Patrick Joseph Toomey, Jr. on January 10, 2021 as quoted on NBC 10 in Philadelphia along with Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski called on President Trump to “resign and go away as soon as possible.”;

WHEREAS, it is a matter of public record that Senator Patrick Joseph Toomey, Jr. on January 26, 2021 voted against an effort to dismiss former President Donald J. Trump’s second impeachment trial along with four other Republican Senators Susan Collins, Maine, Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, Mitt Romney, Utah and Ben Sasse, Nebraska;

WHEREAS, also on January 26, 2021 Senator Patrick Joseph Toomey, Jr. in a statement said, “there are legal and constitutional arguments both favoring and opposing an impeachment trial of a former president, but it is in my view constitutionally permissible;”

WHEREAS, on February 7, 2021 on CNN’s State of the Union Senator Patrick Joseph Toomey, Jr. said that former President Donald Trump’s impeachment was “clearly constitutional” and added “I stand by everything I’ve said. I still think the best outcome would have been for the president to resign.”;

WHEREAS, on February 13, 2021, Senator Patrick Joseph Toomey, Jr. voted against acquitting President Donald J. Trump in the politically motivated Senate impeachment trial, inflicting tremendous damage to the Pennsylvania GOP and the Republican committees of all 67 counties in the Commonwealth. Combined with his previous attacks on America’s Second Amendment, Senator Patrick Joseph Toomey, Jr. continues to use the Republican banner while actively working against conservative values, principles, and elected Republicans in public office.

THEREFORE, be it resolved: in consideration of the remarks and actions of Senator Patrick Joseph Toomey, Jr. as stated above in this complaint, and following from our formal deliberation, the Snyder County Republican Committee declares that Senator Patrick Joseph Toomey, Jr. warrants and shall incur the penalty of CENSURE effective immediately as of February 18, 2021.

Adopted this eighteenth day of February in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one by the Snyder County Republican Committee of Pennsylvania by unanimous vote.