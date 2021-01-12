US Senator Casey Joins Call for Impeachment and Accountability

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is joining calls for impeachment of President Donald Trump and accountability for congressional members who ‘led the effort to overthrow a democratic election.’

In a statement Tuesday, Senator Casey says President Trump betrayed his oath to the Constitution and incited a mob to violence. Casey also says if those responsible congressional members refuse to resign from office, Congress should begin to explore censure or expulsion. He says failing to hold those responsible for the insurrection accountable would be a profound injustice and gives a ‘green light to future authoritarians.’

Last weekend, US Senator Pat Toomey called for the President to resign.