New Order Requires Negative COVID Test or Quarantine for Travelers

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is updating and clarifying the travel order that was issued last week. In a release, Dr. Levine says the update keeps in place the need for people visiting and returning to Pennsylvania to have a negative test or quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

She says the amended order is now requiring travelers over the age of 11 entering Pennsylvania from locations outside of the commonwealth, as well as Pennsylvanians returning home, to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or place themselves in travel quarantine for 14 days upon entering. If they received a negative test result during the travel quarantine period, they can leave the travel quarantine.

The order also clarifies that in addition to the exemptions in the previous order, people returning to Pennsylvania after leaving the state for less than 24 hours and individuals complying with a court order, including child custody, are exempt from the testing and quarantine requirements.

The order further clarifies the difference between travel quarantine and isolation and quarantine when someone tests positive for COVID-19 or is exposed to a positive case.