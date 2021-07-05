Update: Three Lifted From Coal Run Creek Bed After Vehicle Crash

SHAMOKIN – An update to the Coal Run Creek accident from last week . . . Three people were taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center after a vehicle crash near Coal Run Creek. WKOK first reported on the accident Friday, which involved first responders lifting some of the crash victims out of the creek bed along the creek channel wall.

While Shamokin Police were unavailable for comment over the holiday weekend, the Daily Item reports that the driver of the vehicle was 41-year-old David McLean of Millerstown. It’s reported that McLean was driving along Water Street when for unknown reasons, he went through a stop sign, then a guide rail, and flipped his vehicle into the creek.

The Daily Item reports the passengers in the vehicle were 59-year old Wayne Baxter Sr. and 61-year old Judy Cramer, both of Coal Township.

A nursing supervisor at Geisinger Monday morning said that both Baxter Sr. and Cramer were listed in fair condition. McLean was treated and released.

Police say an investigation into the cause of the crash continues.