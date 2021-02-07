UPDATE: Investigation Continues After Police Incident in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Four people were taken into custody after a police incident that shut down parts of Arch Street in Sunbury Saturday. The Daily Item reports that police were called to the 300 block around 3 p.m. after a man was seen running down the street with his hands tied behind his back. Police say the individual jumped out of a first floor window and took off running, which led to calls to 911.

According to The Daily Item, several police units responded to the incident at 336 Arch Street, between Second and Fourth Streets, and some officers had their weapons drawn demanding people clear the home. Sunbury Police have not released the names of the individuals involved and say the investigation is on-going.

In August last year, WKOK reported that police responded to the same home after witnesses said they woke up to gun shots and a resident walking around the house yelling that someone took his money. It’s unclear if Saturday’s incident involves the same residents.