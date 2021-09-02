UPDATE: Bloomsburg Schools Close, Road Update From PennDOT

Bloomsburg Area School District — Closed (road closures and power outages)
Columbia
- Route 1007 (Stony Brook Road) from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township.
- Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Neyhart Road and Green Creek Road in Orange Township.
- Route 2001 (Ideal Park Road / Mill Road) between the intersection with Numidia Drive in Locust Township and Mill Grove Drive in Roaring Creek Township.
- Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) between the intersection with Route 339 (Main Mifflin Drive /Mainville Drive) in Main Township and the intersection with Township Road 339, Beaver Township.
- Route 2026 (Mountain Shadow Lane) between the intersection with Route 339 (State Road) in Beaver Township and the intersection with Beaver Valley Road in Beaver Township.
- Route 339 between the intersection with Dog Town Road in Beaver Township and the intersection with Full-Mill Hill Road in Main Township.
- Route 3016 (Hollow Road) between the intersection with Hollow Road and the intersection with Route 487 (River Hill Drive) in Catawissa.
- Route 4013 (Whites Church Road) between the intersection with Fox Hollow Road and the intersection with English Hill Road in Mount Pleasant Township.
- Route 2024 (Beaver Valley Road) between Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) and Chapel Hill Road in Beaver Township.
- Route 93 between Route 1013 (Draketown Road) in Orangeville Borough and Cabin Run Road in North Center Township
- Route 487 between Route 3003 (Ashton Hollow Road) in Franklin Township and Route 54 (Market Street) in Ralpho Township
- Route 1010 (Hosler Road) between Shelhamer Road in North Centre Township and Route 1013 (Draketown Road) in Orange Township.
- (New) Route 3010 (Middle Road) between Route 3008 (Bear Gap Road) in Cleveland Township and Route 42 (Numidia Drive) in Locust Township.
Montour
- Route 2014 (Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road) between the intersection with Route 254 (Washingtonville Road) and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.
- Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Mowery Road and Route 3003 (Narehood Road) in Liberty Township.
- Route 3003 (Narehood Road) at the intersection with Route 3006 (Stump Road) in Liberty Township.
Northumberland
- (Corrected) Route 4010 (Reagan Street) between Third Street and Second Street in
- Route 4026 (Irish Valley Road) between the intersection with Route 890 in Rockefeller Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin, Coal Township.
- Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between the intersection with Route 45 (Purple Heart Road) and the intersection with Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque.
- Route 2013 (Badmans Hill Road) between the intersection with Irish Valley Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Ralpho Township.
- Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and the intersection with Route 890 in Upper Augusta Township.
- Route 4005 (Market Street / Main Street) between the intersection Main Street in Snydertown and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin.
- Route 54 between the intersection with Route 487 (Valley Avenue) in Ralpho Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township.
- Route 2004 (Bowden Road) between Route 54 (Elysburg Road) and Route 2003 (Logan Run Road) in Rush Township.
Snyder
- Route 3005 (Millrace Rad) between the intersection with Heister Valley Road and the intersection with Route 35 in Perry Township.
- Route 3006 (Middle Road/Heister Valley Road) between Ridge Road and Heister Valley Road in West Perry Township.
Union.
- (Open) Route 2004 (Maple Street/Furnace Road) between the intersection with Brouse Road/Grove Road in Buffalo Township and the intersection with East Street in Mifflinburg Borough.
- (Open) Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between the intersection with Buffalo Road and the intersection with Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township.
- (Open) Route 3003 (Coldrun Road/Grand Valley Road / Eighth Street / Millmont Road) between the intersection with Eighth Street and the intersection with Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg Borough.
- (Open) Route 3004 (Trails End Road / Creek Road / Red Ridge Road) between the intersection with Shirk Road in Hartley Township and the intersection with Millmont Road in Lewis Township.