United Way CEO Shares Vaccination Journey Despite Immune Concerns

SUNBURY – There’s been lots of skepticism among immunocompromised people about whether they should get the COVID-19 vaccine…but a Valley community leader shared in a recent USA Today story why she still received the vaccine.

Joanne Troutman, President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has had autoimmune disease for years and had her own concerns, but had done lots of research before receiving the shot, “I’m a member of a number of support groups and I know people with similar symptoms and disease who have been very reluctant.”

“(The vaccine) did flare up some of my neuropathies and symptoms, especially after the first vaccine…and my colleagues at Geisinger knew that and were so wonderful but said ‘Are you willing to share your experience?’…and I’m happy to share my experience if it could possibly help one other person,” she said.

Troutman says she received the Moderna vaccine. In addition to her own health concerns, Troutman is also the primary care giver for her father who was recently diagnosed with lung and jaw cancer. Her mother-in-law is also battling colon cancer.

Based on these experiences, Troutman recognizes choosing to get the vaccine or not is a personal decision and should be kept that way, “I think it’s important for people to know that when you’re looking at others, you can’t judge what they’re going through, what might be going on in their lives. People don’t talk about that every day, and so, I think it was important for story-purposes and decision-making-purposes to put that in particular out there. I think there’s been a lot of judgment out there and I understand it.”

Troutman also reiterated all the available vaccines are safe and can be trusted, “To know that there’s science behind this…it does work, it is safe…its followed the same vaccine testing protocols that other vaccines have…although I know people are skeptical because it was fast, but it needed to be fast…it’s important to know that great things can happen in a short period of time with the right resources and focus.”

Troutman shared more of her journey during a recent WKOK Sunrise interview and you can hear more on the WKOK Podcast Page.