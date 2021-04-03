United Way Begins GROW, Addressing Poverty and Trauma

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is looking to tackle issues surrounding poverty and trauma in our community. The organization has launched GROW – The Gaining Resiliency and Obtaining Wellness initiative.

President and CEO Joanne Troutman says studies say close to 70% of people have at least one traumatic element in their lives, “A lot of times, what it takes is a positive, stable presence of someone else in your life to help make you better, and that’s what the resiliency initiative is all about, really teaching and learning practical ways that make our community better that really embrace social and emotional wellness and health.”

Troutman says the initiative will take place over the next three months with a series of keynote speakers, leading up to a virtual summit May 27, “This is for anyone, but we’re specifically targeting law enforcement, criminal justice, health care, education, especially human services, community-level folks, like faith-based organizations and parenting organizations, and business.”

The next event for GROW is scheduled for April 21, as the United Way will partner with SUMMIT Child Development for a documentary on early childhood. You can hear more on the WKOK Podcast page.