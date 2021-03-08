Union County Emergency Loans Available to Farmers and Producers

MIDDLEBURG – The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Snyder and Union counties have announced that emergency loans are available for producers in Union County.

Union County was designated a natural disaster area in February due to damages and losses caused by a drought that occurred between June and November of 2020. The designation makes all qualified farm operators in the designated area eligible for low interest emergency loans.

Farmers have up to eight months from the date of the declaration to apply and each applicant will be reviewed based on extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

You can call the Snyder/Union FSA Office at (570) 837-0007 for more information.